Mrs Irene Else Old Tupton Mrs Irene Else of Old Tupton has passed away at home, aged 84.
Born in Newbold Irene was a Tupton resident for 35 years and a North East Derbyshire resident all her life.
She was a retired telephonist and housewife since 1965.
Her hobbies included gardening, knitting, crossword puzzles and she enjoyed Clay Cross Womans Guild.
Irene was predeceased by her husband Don in 2004.
She leaves her son Neale, grandchildren Hannah, Edward and Charlotte.
The funeral service takes place on April 29, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 13 High Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield. (01246 862142)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 24, 2020