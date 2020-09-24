Home

(née Adkin) Hasland Mrs Irene Rees of Hasland has passed away at his daughters home, aged 83 years.
Born in Darley Dale, Irene has been a lifelong local resident, she lived at Hepthorne Lane since marriage.
Irene worked as a Chesterfield and Morton Hospital.
Irene leaves behind her children Mandy, Michael and James, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service to be held on 24th September 2020 at 11am at St Lawrence Road Church, North Wingfield.
Funeral Director: Harold Lilleker and Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield, S41 0AQ. Tel 01246 277095.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 24, 2020
