Mrs Irene Rees
(née Adkin) Hasland Mrs Irene Rees of Hasland has passed away at her daughters home, aged 83 years.
Born in Darley Dale, Irene has been a lifelong local resident, she lived at Hepthorne Lane since marriage.
Irene worked as a Nurse at Chesterfield and Morton Hospital.
Irene leaves behind her children Mandy, Michael and James, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service to be held on 24th September 2020 at 11am at St Lawrence Road Church, North Wingfield.
Funeral Director: Harold Lilleker and Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield, S41 0AQ. Tel 01246 277095.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 30, 2020