Mrs Irene Wynn North Wingfield Mrs Irene Wynn of Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 89 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Irene has been a lifelong local resident.
Irene worked as a Machinist for 35 years until her retirement.
Irene enjoyed knitting, sewing, word searches, going on holiday, watching Cowboys and Murder Mysteries.
Irene was predeceased by her husband Peter Wynn, children Peter and Antony and daughters-in-law Julie and Ellie, five grandchildren Emma, Martin, Sam, Alex and Millie, two great-grandchildren Sophie and Arthur.
Funeral Service to be held on Thursday 6th August at 11.30am at St. Lawrence Church, North Wingfield.
Funeral Directors: J. R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF. Tel 01246 851194.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 6, 2020