|
|
|
Mrs Iris Coleman Tibshelf
Mrs Iris Coleman of Tibshelf has passed away at Holmelea Care Home, aged 93.
Iris was born at Poolsbrook, then a resident of Duckmanton village for all her life.
Iris worked for 22 years as a part time office cleaner for British Coal, at both Duckmanton Area Workshops and Markham House.
First and foremost Iris was a devoted family to her family. She loved a game of bingo at the Top Rank with her sister Mavis, holidays at the family caravan in Bridlington, and walking with her husband Lol and fox terrier Rebel.
Iris is survived by her husband Lawrence Coleman, sons Barrie, Garry and David, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.10pm on January 8, 2020.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. (01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 2, 2020