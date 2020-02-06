|
Mrs Iris Elliott Newton Mrs Iris Elliott, of Newton, Derbyshire, has passed away at King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, aged 82.
Born at Chesterfield and a resident of Newton for 63 years, Iris was a petrol pump attendant at Newton Garage, then worked in the hosiery industry at Simpson, Wright & Lowe, Sutton, until her retirement.
Her interests included spending time with her family, bingo, going on holiday, days out, coffee mornings and afternoon tea with friends and neighbours.
Iris was predeceased by her husband David and son Ian. She leaves son Sean, grandchildren Cassie, Geoff, Sarah and Amy Haywood.
The funeral service takes place on February 6, 2020, Blackwell Church, at 12noon.
Funeral directors: Wilkinson Bros, 10 Church Hill, Blackwell (01773 811371).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020