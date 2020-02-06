Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilkinson Bros Ltd
10 Church Hill
Alfreton, Derbyshire DE55 5HN
01773 811371
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Elliott

Notice Condolences

Iris Elliott Notice
Mrs Iris Elliott Newton Mrs Iris Elliott, of Newton, Derbyshire, has passed away at King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, aged 82.
Born at Chesterfield and a resident of Newton for 63 years, Iris was a petrol pump attendant at Newton Garage, then worked in the hosiery industry at Simpson, Wright & Lowe, Sutton, until her retirement.
Her interests included spending time with her family, bingo, going on holiday, days out, coffee mornings and afternoon tea with friends and neighbours.
Iris was predeceased by her husband David and son Ian. She leaves son Sean, grandchildren Cassie, Geoff, Sarah and Amy Haywood.
The funeral service takes place on February 6, 2020, Blackwell Church, at 12noon.
Funeral directors: Wilkinson Bros, 10 Church Hill, Blackwell (01773 811371).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -