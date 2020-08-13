|
Mrs Iris Frecknall (née Preston) Eckington Mrs Iris Frecknall passed away on Monday 3rd August at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 91 years.
Born in Eckington, Iris was a lifelong resident and a retired Shop Assistant.
Iris loved sequence dancing, bingo and enjoyed being a member of Eckington
over 60's club.
Iris was predeceased by her husband Bill Frecknall.
She leaves behind her children Paul, John and Ann, seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and sister Sadie.
Funeral Service to take place on Wednesday 19th August at
St Peter and St Pauls, Eckington at 2pm, followed by committal at Chesterfield Crematorium at 3.10pm.
Family flowers only please, donations to Bluebell Wood Childrens Hospice.
Funeral Directors: W.N. Allcock, 7 Station Road, Eckington, Sheffield, S21 4FW, 01246 433328
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 13, 2020