Mrs Iris Savidge Chesterfield Mrs Iris Savidge (nee Joyce) aged 86, died peacefully at home with her family, after a period of illness.
Born in London, Iris had lived in Chesterfield for 57 years.
Iris was a committed member of Loundsley Green church, and a valued member and past president of Old Brampton and District WI. She also enjoyed reading, keep fit, painting, gardening, walking, singing and socialising.
Widow of Brian Edward Savidge, she leaves her children: Jane, Mark, Helen and Rachel, and nine grandchildren.
Private family cremation will be followed by a Service of Thanksgiving on Friday 14th February at 11.30am at Loundsley Green Church.
Donations to: Ashgate Hospicecare.
Funeral Director:B Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020