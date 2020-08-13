|
Mrs Iris Wright Newbold Mrs Iris Wright of Newbold has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 89.
Born in Gateshead, Iris has
been a local resident for
over 80 years.
Iris worked in Whittington Moor Card Shop for 15 years before retirement.
Iris was a member of the Royal British Legion including time as "Poppy Appeal Organiser".
Iris loved the theatre and musicals and enjoyed socialising with friends.
Iris was predeceased by her husband Stan. She leaves behind her children Stephen, Philip, Richard and David, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on Friday 14th August.
Funeral Directors: Co-operative Funeral Service, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield, S40 1AZ,
tel. 01236 220201
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 13, 2020