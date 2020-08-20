Home

Mr Ivan Greaves Hillstown Mr Ivan Greaves of Hillstown, Bolsover has passed away at Langdale Lodge, Newbold,
aged 79 years.
Born in Shuttlewood, Ivan has been a lifelong local resident.
Ivan worked as a Training Officer for N.C.B Mobile Plant for most of his working life.
After redundancy he worked for Clowne Community Transport,
a job which he loved.
Ivan enjoyed walking in the
Peak District, motor cycles, driving and watching his grandson play football.
Ivan was a devoted family man.
He leaves behind his wife
Mary Greaves who he was married to for 56 years, daughter Jayne and son-in-law Tony and one grandson Jack.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 20th August at Chesterfield Crematorium at 9.30am.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 20, 2020
