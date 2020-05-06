Home

J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
14:30
Chesterfield Crematorium
Ivan Porter
Mr Ivan Porter Grassmoor Mr Ivan John Porter of Grassmoor has passed away at Ashover Ward of Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82.
Born in Matlock, Ivan has been a local resident for six years.
He was employed as an Engineer at BT, retired in 1993.
Ivan liked singing, dancing, walking and crossword puzzles.
Ivan leaves his wife Mrs Mary Porter and step son Michael Hadley.
The funeral service takes place on May 13, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Funeral Directors: J.R.Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. (01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 6, 2020
