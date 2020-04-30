Home

Mr Ivor Turner Holmewood Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mr Ivor Turner of Holmewood has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 90.
Ivor leaves his wife Violet, sons Paul and Barry, and the late Ian Turner, daughters-in-law Gail and Elaine, grandchildren
Jane-Marie, Annette, Jonno, Abigail and Courtney, three great-grandchildren Harrison, Ellis and Sebastian.
Ivor was a Bevin Boy and after a brief spell in The Royal Navy worked as a miner, mainly at Glapwell and Pleasley
He was a llifelong Chesterfield FC fan and enjoyed horse racing, but most of all loved being with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on May 2, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 11.00am. Donations to British Lung Foundation.
Funeral Directors: Stephen Pleadger, Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield. (01246 855101)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020
