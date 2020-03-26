Home

Mrs Ivy Clark Inkersall Mrs Ivy Clark, of Inkersall, has passed away at The Vale Care Home, Bolsover, aged 99.
Born in Bentinck and a lifelong local resident, Ivy was a housewife.
She was a volunteer at The Woodlands Care Home for Senior Citizens and was a member of The Methodist Church.
Ivy was predeceased by her husband John and daughter Ann. She leaves daughter Loraine, grandchildren Sally, Ruth, Jack and Tom, great-grandson Benjamin, great great-granddaughter Margot Ivy Rose.
A private family funeral service will be held, with a memorial service at a later date.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020
