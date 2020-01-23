|
Mrs Ivy Morris Staveley Lifelong Staveley resident
Mrs Ivy Morris has passed away at The Staveley Centre, aged 93.
Ivy was a housewife who liked baking, going for walks and spending her time in the company of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ivy was predeceased by her husband Frederick Morris to whom she was married for 52 years. She leaves her brother Alan, sons Alan and David, daughter Diane, grandchildren Sarah, Robert, Hannah, Matthew and Ruth, great- granddaughter Ivy.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at 11.10am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield. (01246 211041)
