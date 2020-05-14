|
Miss Ivy Rimmington Staveley Lifelong Staveley resident Miss Ivy Rimmington has passed away at Vale Care Centre, Bolsover, aged 95.
Ivy was employed as an Office Manager for an Insurance Company.
Her hobbies included knitting, sewing, playing piano and keyboard, collecting dolls. Ivy drove the family car and went to Clumber Park every weekend.
Ivy was predeceased by her brother and sister. She leaves nephew Phillip and nieces Jackie and Jill.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at 12 noon at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral Directors : Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover. Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020