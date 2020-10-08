|
Mrs Ivy Tinsley Chesterfield Mrs Ivy Tinsley (nee Pearson), of Ashleigh Care Home, Gladstone Road, Chesterfield, passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on September 25, 2020, aged 96.
Ivy was born in Chesterfield and had lived in the district all her life, mainly as a resident of Brampton.
A widow since husband Robert (Bob) passed in 1995, Ivy leaves a son Michael, a daughter Suzanne, a son-in-law Ernest, a daughter-in-law Linda, grandchildren Lyndon, Simon and Jayne, six great-grandchildren and a sister Pauline.
Ivy had a number of jobs over the years, the main ones being at the post office in Newbold and as a supervisor at the former petrol pumps at GK (Kennings) in Chatsworth Road.
Her hobbies included knitting and baking and she particularly loved holidays with her grandchildren at the Derbyshire miners' holiday camp in Skegness.
A funeral service is due to
take place at Chesterfield Crematorium at 9.50am on Monday October 12, 2020. Any donations given in honour and memory of Ivy at the service will go to Dementia UK.
Funeral Directors: Chatsworth Funeral Services, 488 Chatsworth Rd, Chesterfield, S40 3BD (Tel. 01246 238383).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 8, 2020