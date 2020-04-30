Home

Mr Jack Buck Calow Mr John (Jack) Herbert Samuel Buck of Calow has passed away at Chesterfield royal hospital, aged 91.
Born in Buxton, Jack has been a local resident for 75 years.
He farmed far a few years, then became a Plunber until retired at the age of 65.
He enjoyed dancing with his wife Peggy, garden and green house gave him lots of pleasure, he loved having time with his family and visiting them all.
Jack leaves his wife Peggy, son John, daughter Ann, four grandchildren and four great- grandchildren.
The funeral takes place on Thursday May 7, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors : B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd. 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020
