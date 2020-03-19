|
Mr Jack Hawksworth Grassmoor Mr Jack Hawksworth of Grassmoor has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 81.
Born in Maltby, Rotherham, Jack, was a local resident for 42 years
He was a publican at various establishments, later years at Grassmoor Working Mens Club. He retired 15 years ago.
He likes spending time with his family. Loved being in his garden and doing odd jobs for his family.
Jack leaves his wife Pauline, daughter Jayne, her partner Steve, son Andrew, daughter-in-law Nicola, grandchildren Sarah, Matt, Tom, Hannah, Kiera and Liam, great-grandson Billy.
The funeral service is due to take place on Friday March 27, 2020 at 12.00 at st Paul's Church, Hasland, followed by burial then the Blue Bell, North Wingfield.
Funeral Directors: J. R.Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 19, 2020