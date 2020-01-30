|
|
|
Mr Jack Rossington Brampton Mr John William Rossington, of Brampton, Chesterfield, passed away peacefully at Derby Royal Hospital, aged 90.
Known as Jack, he leaves wife Barbara, son David, daughter Shirley, son-in-law John, grandchildren Kay, Scott, Ian, Siobhan and Ellie and great-grandchildren Olivia, Hollie, Edie, Sam, Minnie and Rosie. He was predeceased by daughter Carole.
Born at St Augustines, Chesterfield, he lived at Barlborough and Calow before moving to Brampton more than 50 years ago. He also lived in Falkirk, Scotland, for two years while working there.
Jack began work as an office boy in the drawing office at British Furnaces in Derby Road and was a draughtsman for all his working life. He moved to Stein's, in the Edinburgh area, before working for the Steetley company in Worksop until retirement.
He had been an active member of Calow church for around 60
years until his health deteriorated, taking on the role of server, which he taught to others. Jack loved gardening at home and used to have an allotment. He enjoyed walking in the locality, especially with pet dog Patch, and regularly visited Somersall Park. He also enjoyed family holidays on the east coast and Jersey and trips to visit relatives at Robin Hoods Bay.
He liked drawing and learned decoupage at the Hunloke centre. His other interests included doing the football pools and watching sport and comedians Ken Dodd and Tommy Cooper on television. In younger years Jack played cricket and he also ran a youth club in Brimington for a time.
A funeral service is due to take place at 1.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium on Friday January 31, 2020, with donations given in memory of Jack going to
Derby Royal Hospital intensive care unit.
Funeral Directors: Chatsworth Funeral Services, 488 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.
(01246 238383).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020