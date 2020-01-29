Home

Jacqueline Boulton Notice
Jacqueline Boulton Alfreton Jacqueline Mary Boulton of Alfreton has passed away at Royal Hospital, Derby, aged 62.
Born in Macclesfield, Jacqueline was a local resident for over 40 years.
She worked as a cafe and bar worker and enjoyed bingo and socialising.
Jacqueline leaves her daughter Patricia Bell, son Andrew Bell, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The funeral takes place on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at Swanwick at 2.00pm.
Funeral Directors : Wilkinson Bros, 10 Church Hill, Old Blackwell. (0177 3811371)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 29, 2020
