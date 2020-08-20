Home

Mrs Jacqueline Anne Ludbrook Chesterfield Mrs Jacqueline Anne Ludbrook (nee Dickman) of Chesterfield passed away at home on 2nd August 2020, aged 58 years.
Born in Chesterfield she was a lifelong resident of Chesterfield and Matlock.
Recently employed at Huckleberry Willow after retiring from a long service with D.C.C. in Matlock.
Jackie's main interests included spending time with family and friends, arts and crafts, walking, gardening and listening to live music.
Jackie was the daughter of the late Alan and Joan Dickman, she leaves behind her brother, sister, sister-in-law, 2 nieces, 3 nephews and their partners and families. She will be sadly missed.
The funeral service is due to take place on Thursday 27th August at 11.50am at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.
No flowers please, donations in memory of Jackie to the Coeliac Society or Chesterfield RSPCA.
Funeral directors: B Hattersley & Sons, Funeral Directors, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2BA. Tel Chesterfield 232820.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 20, 2020
