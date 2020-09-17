Home

Mr Jake Greveson Chesterfield Lifelong resident Mr Jake Greveson passed away in Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 79 years.
Born in Shuttlewood, Jake worked at Markham Colliery, Coalite and Tube Works, Chesterfield.
His interests include Football (referee), Crown Green Bowls and Gardening.
Jake is survived by his wife Joan, daughter Marie and Son Neil, predeceased by his daughter Julie. He also leaves son in law Andrew, daughter in law Tracey, grandchildren Gemma, Sarah, James, Sydnie, Jasmin and Keyon, and great grandchildren Daisy and Jasper.
Jake's funeral service will take place on Friday 18th September at 10.50am at Brimington Crematorium.
Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 17, 2020
