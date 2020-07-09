Home

Resources
James Ellis

James Ellis Notice
Mr James Arthur Ellis Newbold Mr James Arthur Ellis (Jim) of Newbold, Chesterfield has passed away at home,
aged 88 years.
Born in Brampton, Chesterfield, Jim has been a Newbold resident for 54 years.
Jim worked as a Time Clerk at GKN until his retirement and also completed 2 years in the RAF National Service.
Jim was a drummer in Skiffle Group and Clubs. He supported Chesterfield Football Team and was an avid cricket fan, Jim played cricket in his younger days. Jim loved his family dearly.
Jim was predeceased by his devoted wife Mavis Ellis.
He leaves behind his children Lynn, Janet, Andrew and Joanne, seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 13th July at 12.10pm at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 9, 2020
