Mr James Harrison North Wingfield Mr James Harrison, of North Wingfield, has passed away at home, aged 73.
A lifelong resident of North Wingfield, James was a gas fitter.
His interests included football, gardening, spending time with his family and friends.
James leaves his wife Susan, children Carl, Chris, Tracey, stepchildren Colin, Simon, Debbie, 20 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday November 12, 2020, St Lawrence Church, at 11.00am.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 12, 2020