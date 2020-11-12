Home

POWERED BY

Services
J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Resources
More Obituaries for James Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Harrison

Notice Condolences

James Harrison Notice
Mr James Harrison North Wingfield Mr James Harrison, of North Wingfield, has passed away at home, aged 73.
A lifelong resident of North Wingfield, James was a gas fitter.
His interests included football, gardening, spending time with his family and friends.
James leaves his wife Susan, children Carl, Chris, Tracey, stepchildren Colin, Simon, Debbie, 20 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday November 12, 2020, St Lawrence Church, at 11.00am.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -