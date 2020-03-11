|
|
|
Mr James Hughes Hasland Mr James (Jim) Hughes, of Hasland, has passed away at home, aged 78.
Born at Padley Wood, Pilsley, Jim was a lifelong Derbyshire resident.
He was retired from working for Biwater Pipes and Castings.
Jim was interested in football, watching his grandsons play, Manchester United and local Ashover team. He liked walking the family dog, spending time with his family and crown green bowling and snooker.
Jim was predeceased by his wife Sue. He is survived by his son Julian, daughter Bev, four grandchildren Brandon, Callum, Martha and Ava.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at 11.30am.
Funeral Directors; Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. (01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 11, 2020