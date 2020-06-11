|
|
|
Mr James Michael Knox North Wingfield Mr James Michael Knox of Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 74.
Born in Chesterfield, he was a local resident for 14 years.
James worked as a retail manger. He enjoyed gardening, socialising, holidays and home making.
James leaves his wife Maureen Carol Knox, his daughter Sarah Knox and eight grandchildren.
Funeral service takes place on the 19th June at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12pm.
Funeral Directors J.R.Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield. Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 11, 2020