Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
Brimington Crematorium
James Pyatt Notice
Mr James Pyatt Newbold Mr James William Pyatt, of Newbold, has passed away at Whittington Care Home, Holland Road, aged 90.
James was born in Chesterfield and was a lifelong local resident.
He worked as a Coal Miner on coal face.
James was interested in sequence dancing and listening to music.
James leaves his wife June Frances Dorothy Pyatt, six sons and one daughter, 18 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren.
The funeral takes place on April 17, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: J.E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield.
(01246 207037)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 9, 2020
