Mr James Rees Hasland Mr James Rees, of Hasland, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 54.
Born in Chesterfield, he grew up and lived in North Wingfield until the last few years of his life. James had previously worked at Biwaters.
His interests included all animals, especially his dog Lucy-Lu, fishing, painting, adventures and boxing.
James leaves his daughter Laura, sons Stephen and Joshua, father Jim, sister Mandy, brother Michael, four nieces and one nephew.
The funeral service has taken place at St Lawrence Church, North Wingfield.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield (01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 5, 2020