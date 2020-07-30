Home

POWERED BY

Services
J E Nicholson (Wingerworth, Chesterfield)
329 Langer Lane
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 6TY
01246 207037
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
13:15
J E Nicholson (Wingerworth, Chesterfield)
329 Langer Lane
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 6TY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Shear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Shear

Notice Condolences

James Shear Notice
Mr James Patrick Shear Old Tupton Mr James Patrick Shear of Station New Road, Old Tupton has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 74 years.
Born in Stepney, London, James has been a lifelong local resident.
James worked as a Miner after leaving school for around eight years and then various other jobs in Engineering. Lastly a Publican until his retirement.
James enjoyed gardening and always liked tinkering about with engines.
James leaves behind his wife Margaret Shear, children Bea Cartledge, Matthew Shear, Mark Shear and six grandchildren.
Funeral to be held on
Monday 3rd August at 1.10pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: J.E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield, S42 6TY, Tel. (01246) 207037
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -