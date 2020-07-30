|
Mr James Patrick Shear Old Tupton Mr James Patrick Shear of Station New Road, Old Tupton has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 74 years.
Born in Stepney, London, James has been a lifelong local resident.
James worked as a Miner after leaving school for around eight years and then various other jobs in Engineering. Lastly a Publican until his retirement.
James enjoyed gardening and always liked tinkering about with engines.
James leaves behind his wife Margaret Shear, children Bea Cartledge, Matthew Shear, Mark Shear and six grandchildren.
Funeral to be held on
Monday 3rd August at 1.10pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: J.E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield, S42 6TY, Tel. (01246) 207037
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 30, 2020