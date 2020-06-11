|
Mr James Brian Smith Old Whittington Mr James Brian Smith of Old Whittington Care Home, passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital aged 78.
Born in Horden, Brian was a local resident for 35 years. He joined the Army aged 17 and served for 22 years in the RAOC travelling to many parts of the world. Following retirement from the Army, he spent a couple of years in Lancashire before coming to Chesterfield as a warehouse manager for Robinsons, he worked there for many years. He also worked at an open cast quarry before taking early retirement due to ill heath.
James was an avid sports fan, he played rugby, football, squash, he swam and boxed during his time in the Army. He took up golf when he could no longer play football, he was a keen follower of both golf and rugby.
James leaves his son Carl and his many friends and family.
Funeral service took place on Wednesday June 10th 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Hattersleys, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield S402BA, Tel 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 11, 2020