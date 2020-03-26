|
|
|
Mr James Walker Retford Mr James William Walker of Bothamsall, Retford has passed away at Bassetlaw Hospital, aged 89.
James was born at Holymoorside, Chesterfield, he has been a local resident for
64 years.
He worked as a Packing Manager for Robinsons of Chesterfield for 40 years. retiring in 1990.
He was a keen tennis and badminton player and canal cruiser. A member of Holymoorside Band for 25 years as well as Alford Band in Lincolnshire.
James was predeceased by his wife Sally Ruth Walker.
He is survived by three sons, John, Richard and Charles, daughter-in-law Sarah, three grandchildren and three step grandchildren.
A family only service takes place on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at 1.10pm at Chesterfield Crematorium. An open memorial service will be confirmed at a later date.
Funeral Directors : Co-op Funeralcare, Spa Common, Retford. (01777 708870)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020