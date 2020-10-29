|
Dr Janak Navnitdas Asher Chesterfield Dr Janak Navnitdas Asher, of
Chesterfield, has passed away at
Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 88.
Born in Zanzibar, East Africa and a resident of the Chesterfield area for almost 50 years, Janak was a doctor, a consultant physician for the elderly.
His interests included gardening,
photography, Bridge, cooking and spending time with his family.
Janak leaves his wife Margaret Asher, sons Damian, Kiran, Julian and four grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on
Friday November 6, 2020, at
Chesterfield Crematorium. Family only to attend, but the service can be watched online.
For further details please contact
Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield (01246 211041)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 29, 2020