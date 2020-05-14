Home

Mrs Jane Adams Hasland Mrs Jane Adams of Hasland has passed away at Brookholme Croft Nursing Home, aged 97.
Born in Scotland (Mauchline), Jane has been a local resident for 75 years.
She was employed at Robinsons of Chesterfield and retired aged 60.
Jane liked knitting, sewing, gardening and watching sport, she was a member of Hasland Methodist Church.
Jane was wife to the late Geoff Adams, she is survived by her daughter Patricia Shipley, son Ian Hilton, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The Funeral service takes place on Friday May 22, 2020 at 11.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: B.Hattersley &Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020
