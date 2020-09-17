Home

Mrs Jane Elizabeth Devine Chesterfield Lifelong local resident Mrs Jane Elizabeth Devine passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 51 years.
She was a self-employed carer for ten years and enjoyed holidays, family time, knitting and cleaning.
Jane leaves behind her husband Andy Devine, sons Matthew, Jack and Billy, daughter in law Gemma, and grandchildren Lacey and Lola.
The funeral service will take place on 18th September 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 9.50 a.m.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield, S40 2ER
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 17, 2020
