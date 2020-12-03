|
Mrs Jane Hoskin Ashgate Mrs Jane Margaret Hoskin, of Ashgate, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chatsworth Lodge Care Home, aged 82.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Jane was a secretary, until her retirement in 2003.
Her main interest was spending time with family and friends. In her younger days she played tennis and badminton.
Jane leaves her husband Spencer, daughters Catherine Fall and Helen Ramshaw, grandchildren Sam and Hannah.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday December 8, 2020, Crooked Spire Church, Chesterfield, at 11.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 3, 2020