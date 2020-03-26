|
Mrs Jane Land Walton Mrs Jane Evans Land, of Walton, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 74.
Born in Crossgates, Leeds and a resident of the Chesterfield area for 37 years, Jane was a receptionist for 25 years, retiring in 2008.
Her interests included gardening, she was winner of both Chesterfield and East Midlands in Bloom on mulitiple occasions, receiving the RHS Gold Award, and went on to become a judge for Chesterfield in Bloom. She also enjoyed line dancing.
Jane leaves her husband Steve, son David, daughter Kathryn, grandchildren Kyle, Joel, Reuben and Dylan.
The funeral service takes place on Monday April 6, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 2.30pm.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020