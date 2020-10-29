|
Mrs Jane Randall Mrs Jane Malvina Randall (nee Stoppard), of Wood Norton, Evesham, Worcestershire, has passed away at home aged 76.
Born in Chesterfield and a local resident until the age of 18, Jane was awarded a Master of Arts Degree at the Institute of Education, London University. She worked as a Ofsted Inspector of Schools until her retirement.
Her interests included outdoor pursuits, reading and cross stitch.
Jane leaves her husband Keith Edward Randall and her sister Frances.
The funeral service takes place on Monday November 2, 2020, Chesterfield
Crematorium, Brimington, at 2.10pm.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield
(01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 29, 2020