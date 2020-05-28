Home

Jane Elisabeth Robinson Chesterfield Life long resident Jane Robinson, of Ashover Road,
has passed away, aged 64.
Jane was a retired teacher and loved the outdoors, walking, caravaning (she used to
have lovely holidays in the Yorkshire Dales, Norfolk and Staffordshire), reading and animals.
She is survived by her husband Ivan Robinson, daughter Kathryn and son Paul, along with their partners Jay and Beth, as well as her grandchildren Emma, Zac and Josh.
The funeral service takes place on Friday 29th May at 10.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: J.J. Needham & Son, 2 Thanet Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, Tel: 862 158
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 28, 2020
