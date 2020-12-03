|
|
|
Mrs Janet Burton Grassmoor Mrs Janet Burton, of Grassmoor, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 74.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Janet worked as an office clerk for Chesterfield Co-op, working there for 45 years until retiring approximately 14 years ago.
She enjoyed dancing, gardening, watching tennis and golf.
Janet leaves her husband Roy and daughter Rachel.
The funeral service takes place on December 8, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 15.10hrs.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 3, 2020