Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Burton

Notice Condolences

Janet Burton Notice
Mrs Janet Burton Grassmoor Mrs Janet Burton, of Grassmoor, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 74.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Janet worked as an office clerk for Chesterfield Co-op, working there for 45 years until retiring approximately 14 years ago.
She enjoyed dancing, gardening, watching tennis and golf.
Janet leaves her husband Roy and daughter Rachel.
The funeral service takes place on December 8, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 15.10hrs.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -