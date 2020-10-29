|
Janet Cole Chesterfield Janet Althea Cole, aged 81 years, was born at Sheepbridge, Chesterfield,
educated at Violet Markham School and Chesterfield Technical College.
Janet was employed at Chesterfield Town Hall as secretary to the Medical Health Officer. She moved to
Axminster, Devon and then
Northampton before moving back Chesterfield in 1969. She was then employed in Local Government as PA to the Chief Environmental Health Officer until taking retirement in 1998.
Janet was a keen sportswoman, played squash, tennis and netball for
Derbyshire. In later years played crown green bowls for Brimington Bowling Club. She was a member of Eastwood Probus for many years, secretary of Bowls section and committee member.
Janet leaves her husband of 60 years Bryan, daughter Julie, grandsons Mark and Aaron, her sister June and brother Keith.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday November 3, 2020, 12.10pm at Chesterfield Crematorium,
Brimington. Donations to
Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons, 211 Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 29, 2020