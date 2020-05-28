|
Mrs Janet Davis Bolsover Mrs Janet Davis of Bolsover passed away after a short illness at Vale Care Home, aged 73.
Born in Doncaster, Janet was a local resident for 42 years and worked for the Royal Mail in Bolsover for many years.
Janet was a past President of the Inner Wheel Club of Bolsover. She loved talking to her grandchildren, world travel and was a former Brownie leader in the local area. She also volunteered as a gardener in the grounds of Hardwick Hall.
Janet is survived by her husband Geoff, her children Jim and Helen and grandchildren Zoe, Ernie and Ruby.
The funeral service takes place on the 29th May 2020 at Brimington Crematorium. The service will be for limited, invited mourners only.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope, High Street, Bolsover.
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 28, 2020