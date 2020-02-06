Home

Mrs Janet Jones Inkersall Mrs Janet Jones has passed away peacefully at home in Inkersall, aged 74.
Born in Kettering, Janet was a local resident for 50 years.
She worked as a Shop Assistant for many stores including Littlewoods, Marks & Spencer and Morrisons.
Janet loved gardening, word search puzzles and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Janet was predeceased by her husband Barry Jones, she is survived by daughter Melanie Vaughan, son-in-law Vic, granddaughter Ellie and twin grandsons Jack and Ryan.
The funeral service takes place on Monday February 10, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.10pm.
Funeral Directors: Wetton Funeral Service, 15 Ringwood Road, Brimington, Chesterfield. (01246 232966)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020
