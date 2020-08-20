|
Mrs Janice Vivien Hewitt Newbold Mrs Janice Vivien Hewitt of Newbold, Chesterfield has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 74 years.
Born in Kimberley, Nottinghamshire, she spent her formative years in Harrogate before becoming a resident of Chesterfield in 1967.
Janice enjoyed stamp and postcard collecting and playing bridge.
She was a long term member of both the Chesterfield Philatelic Society and the U3A Bridge Club.
She leaves behind husband Rodney, son David and daughter Lorraine.
The funeral service is due to take place on Friday 21st August at 9.50am at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.
Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors: B Hattersley & Sons, Funeral Directors, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2BA tel Chesterfield 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 20, 2020