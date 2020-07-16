|
Mrs Janice Mary Trickett Gwynedd Mrs Janice Mary Trickett of Abersoch, Gwynedd has passed away at home on the 26th June 2020, aged 73 years.
Born in Twickenham, Janice has lived in North Wales for the last 16 years and around 30 years in the Peak District.
Janice was part of the Baslow Players, Peacock Players, Derbyshire Dales District Councillor, NADFAS and WI,
she enjoyed emboridery and costume design and making.
She leaves behind her two children
Neil and Susannah and five grandchildren Emma, James, Matilda, Margaux and Chloe.
Funeral was held on 4th July 2020 at 11am at St. Engan's Church, Llanengan, Gwynedd.
Funeral Director: G D Roberts & Sons.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 16, 2020