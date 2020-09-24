|
Mrs Jean Mary Fendell Chesterfield Mrs Jean Mary Fendell of Chesterfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 86 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Jean has been a lifelong local resident.
Jean worked for many years in several businesses with her husband Jeffery.
She enjoyed reading and going out in the Peak District.
Jean was predeceased by husband Jeffery Fendell and grandson Jason Fendell. She leaves behind son Stewart Fendell and granddaughter Christie Fendell.
Stewart and Christie would like to thank staff on Ridgeway Ward for their care and kindness.
A Requiem Mass takes place on Friday 25th September at 10.00am at the Church of the Annunciation, Spencer Street, Chesterfield followed by interment at Spital Cemetery.
Funeral director: B Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2BA
Tel: 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 24, 2020