Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Goddard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Goddard

Notice Condolences

Jean Goddard Notice
Mrs Jean Mary Goddard Hasland Mrs Jean Mary Goddard of Hasland passed away at home, aged 88 years.
Born in Chesterfield, she was a lifelong resident.
She worked as a clinical records clerk for the Family Planning Association and retired in 2000.
Jean enjoyed the theatre, going to the cinema and gardening, history and travel.
She was predeceased by her husband Colin Goddard and leaves behind children Sally Mellor, Julie Devitt and Nick Goddard and six grandchildren.
Jean's funeral will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on 20th November 2020 at 1.50pm.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd., 01246 277095.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -