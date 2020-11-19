|
Mrs Jean Mary Goddard Hasland Mrs Jean Mary Goddard of Hasland passed away at home, aged 88 years.
Born in Chesterfield, she was a lifelong resident.
She worked as a clinical records clerk for the Family Planning Association and retired in 2000.
Jean enjoyed the theatre, going to the cinema and gardening, history and travel.
She was predeceased by her husband Colin Goddard and leaves behind children Sally Mellor, Julie Devitt and Nick Goddard and six grandchildren.
Jean's funeral will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on 20th November 2020 at 1.50pm.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd., 01246 277095.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 19, 2020