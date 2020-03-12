Home

Mrs Jean Haslam Brimington Mrs Jean Haslam of Brimington has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 92.
Born in Sheffield , Jean has been a Derbyshire resident for 42 years.
Jean was a retired secretary who worked for Kennings, Sheffield, then secretary at Arnold Laver, Chesterfield.
Jean was predeceased by her husband Edward Haslam. She leaves her daughter Karen Booker, two grandaughters and one great-grandson.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday March 25, 2020 at 12.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors : Central England Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield.
(01246 220201)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 12, 2020
