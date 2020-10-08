|
Mrs Jean Howell Newbold Mrs Jean Howell of Acres View, Newbold passed away, aged 79 years.
Born in North Wingfield, she was a lifelong resident.
Jean was a machinist at Remploy for many years before retiring to look after Ted. She was also on the committee of the Chesterfield Deaf Society.
She loved her holidays, especially when they went as a family.She also loved knitting, jigsaws and watching the soaps.
Jean leaves behind her husband Ted, her children Sandra, Janet and David, also seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren and sister Carole.
Funeral service will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday 14th October 2020 at 11.10am.
Funeral directors: Chas Widdowson & Son, Funeral Directors,33 Hazlehurst Lane, Stonegravels, Chesterfield, S41 7LX, tel 01246 273935
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 8, 2020